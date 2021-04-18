Goddard ‘in disbelief’ after starring in qualifying

Zane Goddard shocked even himself with a stunning qualifying performance this morning at the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint.

The Matt Stone Racing youngster will start Race 8 from fourth, sharing the second row of the grid with Shell V-Power Racing’s Anton De Pasquale.

He had earlier navigated the split qualifying system to secure a starting slot of 15th for Race 7.

The 21-year-old has been a solid performer throughout the early stages of his first full season, and will now have the chance to really put himself on the map in the final 44-lap race of the weekend at Symmons Plains.

“I’m sort of in disbelief,” Goddard reacted.

“I thought the delta must have gone out of whack or something.

“The car just felt really good, I had a brush on the wall, maybe it tweaked something the right way.

“Car felt mega, I was sort of picking up on it this weekend; yesterday I was struggling a little bit, made some adjustments with my driving and the car was awesome.”

Goddard’s MSR team-mate Jake Kostecki qualified 23rd for Race 7, and 15th for Race 8.

Tickford Racing star Cameron Waters clinched pole position for both outings.

Race 7 will start at 13:35 AEST, before Race 8 gets underway from 16:25.