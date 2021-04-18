Formula 1 announces Miami Grand Prix for 2022

Formula 1 will add a second race in the United States to its 2022 calendar following confirmation of the Miami Grand Prix.

The event will be held on a yet to be confirmed date, around a 5.41km circuit located in Miami Gardens.

The 19-turn circuit has potential for three DRS zones, and an estimated top speed of 320 km/h.

The purpose-built circuit will be constructed in the shadows of the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

“The US is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

“We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community.”

“We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process.

“We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.”

Tom Garfinkel, Managing Partner, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, added: “The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets.

“We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.

“I want to thank Formula 1 and the Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come.”

The Miami Gardens venue will mark the 11th different host to the world championship in the United States, which has previously raced at Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Circuit of the Americas.

Recently, a $5million programme to support local businesses and the community, including a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools, was announced, as was the opportunity for local businesses to be part of the race weekend.

How the event will slot into the calendar, and if it will take the place of an existing event, has not been confirmed. Formula 1 is this year embarking on a 23-event season.