Tsunoda crash draws early qualifying red flag

Yuki Tsunoda has crashed out of qualifying for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver was an early casualty, losing control at Variante Alta and backing into the tyre barrier, officials hanging the red flag just six minutes into the opening phase of the three-part session.

The impact tore the rear wheels away from the AlphaTauri, the car sustaining significant damage to the back end.

Tsunoda was able to climb free and walk away, returning to the garage before the session restarted.

At the time, Lance Stroll topped proceedings, though only five drivers had set times.