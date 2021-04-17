Tsunoda crash draws early qualifying red flag
KGR rues Saturday shocker at Symmons Plains
De Pasquale: DJR has ‘a long way to go’ to catch T8
Van Gisbergen not thinking about Lowndes’ record
Verstappen heads Norris in final practice
Ingall answers SOS to make SST cameo
GALLERY: Tasmania SuperSprint, Day 1
Waters reignites parity debate after SVG extends streak
Track limits changes for Emilia Romagna GP
Ambrose set to drive DJR Mustang
Percat got “drilled” in opening lap sandwich
