Track limits changes for Emilia Romagna GP

Drivers will be allowed to leave the road without punishment at Acque Minerali following the Formula 1 drivers’ briefing at Imola.

Heading in to this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the race directors’ notes highlighted the exit of Piratella, the apex leaving Acque Minerali, and the exit of Variante Alta would all be monitored for track limits.

Following Friday evening’s meeting with drivers, race director Michael Masi has issued a revised set of notes.

From Free Practice 3, officials will no longer monitor track limits at Acque Minerali.

Furthermore, the notes now explicitly state that drivers can use the yellow kerbing at Turns 14 and 15.

“Further to the discussion at the drivers meeting, and for the avoidance of doubt, cars will be permitted to drive on the yellow kerbs located at the apex of Turns 14 and 15,” version three of Masi’s notes state.

“Leaving the track to cut across the kerbs is not permitted and a penalty may be applied.”

Free Practice 3 is currently underway, having begun at 19:00 AEST, with qualifying to follow at 22:00.