McLaren supports Ricciardo’s social media stance

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has voiced his support for Daniel Ricciardo’s views on the stories Formula 1 should be sharing on social media.

The Australian made critical comments to a UK magazine which he looked to backtrack from on Thursday in Imola.

Ricciardo described the team managing Formula 1’s social media presence as “f**king idiots”, before admitting he probably used the wrong words.

While Seidl didn’t endorse his drivers’ choice of language, he does agree that there are better stories to be told.

“I just want to make it clear that, from our point of view, Formula 1’s social media team has done and is doing an excellent job of promoting our sport,” Seidl began.

“I think if you look at the numbers, also they have delivered a rapid growth in the engagement in recent years, also managing to connect the sport to a lot of new audiences.

“Our sport is one of the most exciting ones in the world with plenty of interesting stories on and off track,” he added.

“While, let’s say, the danger may be a part of the appeal to some fans, I agree with Daniel, there is a bigger and more positive story to be told about the sport, which Formula 1 is also doing.

“So, I think then, it was clear yesterday, also in his statement in the press conference, he simply didn’t use the right language.”