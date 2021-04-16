When Ford Gen3 chassis will be released

Ford fans won’t have long to wait before getting a first look at the car they will be supporting in future Repco Supercars Championships.

Initial photos of a painted Gen3 Camaro chassis were released this morning as a throw-forward to how the General Motors product will take shape on the 2022 grid.

The Chevrolet model will replace the ZB Commodore as the famous Holden brand exits the category.

The Camaro chassis is being built by homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Its Ford counterpart is said to be being developed by Pace Innovations, located across the highway from Ford homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing in southeast Queensland.

Speedcafe.com understands the first photos of a Mustang chassis will be unveiled in the coming weeks, at best even within the next fortnight.

That will provide insight into the physical new appearance of the Ford product, with previously released renders promising a closer comparison with the roadgoing version of the car.

It’s not yet clear why the Chevrolet chassis has been released before the Ford version, nor why different builders are being used.

An element of scepticism does remain within the paddock regarding the ability for Supercars to deliver Gen3 as a concept – let alone build enough cars to cater for as many as 26 entries – in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Supercars management have previously spoken of having Gen3 prototypes on-track by mid-this year.

In the meantime, the 2021 championship will continue this weekend, April 17-18, with Round 3 at Symmons Plains in Tasmania.