S5000 ‘no problem’ to race at Bathurst

S5000s are all but ready to race at Mount Panorama in November after a recent demonstration, according to the category’s technical partner, Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Braydan Willmington undertook two demonstration runs during the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend, earlier this month, marking the first somewhat serious running for the V8-powered open-wheelers on the circuit after a filming day in 2019.

The youngster was clearly not on a full time attack, as evidence by the lines which he took around the circuit, as well as the lap times which could be gleaned from onboard footage.

However, Willmington’s outing did allow category management to observe how the S5000 got around Mount Panorama.

According to GRM team director Barry Rogers, the running showed that there will be “Absolutely no problem at all” come the category’s competitive appearance at the Bathurst International.

“The whole idea of running it there was just we wanted to check that it could get around The Dipper and didn’t bottom out in places where there was a bit of concern around there,” explained Rogers.

“Really, that’s what it was all about.

“It wasn’t about going out there and getting the maximum performance out of the car. Young Willmington ran an old set of tyres and really did everything that he got told to do by us.”

S5000 has thus far raced at Sandown (twice), The Bend, Symmons Plains, and Phillip Island, with the 2021 season finale to come at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 30-May 2.

Category manager Chris Lambden believes they are a realistic chance of lapping Mount Panorama in a time of under two minutes, based on the pace of a GT3 or Supercar at the circuit.

Thus far, that is the only confirmed round on the 2021/22 calendar, although it could be joined by Albert Park and the Gold Coast for a run of three high-profile events in as many weekends.

Joey Mawson leads BRM team-mate Thomas Randle by 40 points ahead of the final round of the 2021 season, a four-event campaign before the transition to a ‘summer’ competition.