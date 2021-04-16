> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Tasmania SuperSprint set-up day

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th April, 2021 - 6:26pm

Take a peek behind the scenes as teams got themselves prepared for the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8143
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8144
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8146
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8150
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8157
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8160
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8163
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8166
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8168
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8171
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8178
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8187
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8203
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8212
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8234
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8248
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8267
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8275
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8277
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8288
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8295
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8308
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-_49V8317
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0203
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0225
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0247
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0276
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0290
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0310
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0322
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0389
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0454
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0464
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Tasmania SS Fri-2P6A0499
RGP-2021-Beaurepaires-Tasmania-SS-Fri-_49V8331
RGP-2021-Beaurepaires-Tasmania-SS-Fri-2P6A0359
RGP-2021-Beaurepaires-Tasmania-SS-Fri-2P6A0341
RGP-2021-Beaurepaires-Tasmania-SS-Fri-2P6A0231

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]