> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Randle’s Supercars wildcard livery

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th April, 2021 - 6:00am

Take a look at Thomas Randle’s Castrol-backed Ford Mustang he’ll race in three Supercars wildcard appearances this year.

Wildcard 2021-Castrol-Reveal-Front High 2
Wildcard 2021-Castrol-Reveal-Hero Front 1
Wildcard 2021-Castrol-Reveal-Rear Quarter 5
Wildcard 2021-Castrol-Reveal-Side Passenger 3
Wildcard 2021-Castrol-Reveal-Front 4

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]