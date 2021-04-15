Wyhoon resigns from Super2 rep role after engine saga

Image Racing owner Terry Wyhoon has resigned from his Super2 representative role after series leader Jordan Boys was disqualified from a Race 2 win at Bathurst in controversial circumstances.

Boys had prevailed in the Round 1 finale despite huge pressure from MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham but was stripped of his result, and therefore lost the round win, after his VF Commodore’s powerplant was found to be non-compliant with its engine specification document and over the accumulated engine power limit.

That decision was handed down last week after a process which began in mid-March, which drew a response from engine supplier Walkinshaw Racing and Image’s technical/academy partner, Erebus Motorsport.

Walkinshaw Racing claimed it had been led to an understanding that Supercars had given permission for use of development cylinder heads due to stock shortages arising as a result of a change of specification in the Championship in 2020 and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erebus came out in support of Image, drawing attention to the stewards’ observation that the team had a previously unblemished record in such matters.

Wyhoon, who did not hold back in the anger he expressed after the decision was made, has nevertheless stepped down from the team representative role.

He cited the burden which the engine saga has placed on his time, on top of that already spent liaising with teams and Supercars, as his reasons.

“In light of everything that’s gone down in the last four weeks, I think it’s time to spend a bit of time elsewhere,” Wyhoon told Speedcafe.com.

“I need to get Jordy back on track, so to speak. I had a sponsor teed up for Townsville and they’re not sure they want to do it now; just things like that.

“I need to spend some time getting our own programme back, and spend some time with my little fella instead of sitting in front of the computer every night trying to help someone that sort of really hasn’t returned the favour.”

Wyhoon did spare Supercars staff Paul Martin and Mark Galbraith, of any criticism, and singled out the recent merger of the Super2 and Super3 grids as a highlight of his involvement in helping to organise the series.

“I can’t really single Pauly and Mark out; they’re always ringing me back, always good to work with,” he added.

“You get something like that Super3-Super2 combo across the line, it’s good; bigger grid, and you think, ‘I was a big part of that, I spent a lot of time on it.’”

The Super2 representatives were appointed late last year, as revealed by Speedcafe.com, with Matt Chahda Motorsport owner Amin Chahda made the second-in-charge.

It is not known yet what structure might be in place going forward, including whether or not Wyhoon will be replaced.

Boys dropped to 13th in the series standings as a result of the penalty, with Tickford Racing’s Zak Best now on top, ahead of Round 2 at the Winton SuperSprint on May 29-30.