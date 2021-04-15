Miller not at full fitness for Portuguese GP

Jack Miller admits he will not be at full fitness for this weekend’s Portuguese MotoGP after an operation for arm pump.

The Ducati rider underwent surgery on April 6, two days after the Doha Grand Prix in which he was hindered by the issue.

As Miller foreshadowed just after that procedure, he will not be in optimal physical condition at Portimao.

He is, however, buoyed somewhat by his history at the circuit having finished second there in the 2020 season finale, when it first appeared on the calendar.

“After the operation on the right forearm, I have started the rehabilitation immediately, and everything is going as planned,” said the Queenslander.

“Portimao is a track that I really like, and I have great memories from last year’s race when I was able to finish second on the podium after a thrilling scrap with [Franco] Morbidelli.

“Unfortunately, this year I won’t be 100 percent fit, but I will do my best as always to try to get the best result possible.”

Miller is ninth in the championship after finishing ninth in each of the first two races of 2021, both of which were held at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit.

That puts him 14 points ahead of Honda’s Marc Marquez, who makes his comeback this weekend after a long injury lay-off.

Practice in Portugal starts on Friday night (AEST).