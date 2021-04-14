Vintage Holdens could fetch record prices

A pair of historic Holdens are expected to fetch huge prices when they go to auction later this month.

Among them is a VN Group A SS, the 180th built of 302 ever.

The other is an original condition VL Walkinshaw, which has clocked up little more than 1400km.

“Who knows what these cars will sell for,” said Lloyds Auctions CEO Lee Hames.

“They are already fetching well into six figures due to their limited build and extremely low kilometres, but we must remember the effect of the Holden Closure in Australia where we have seen a trend of records broken since they closed.

“When selecting cars for their potential to increase in value it is important to tick several boxes, namely, rarity, heritage, and desirability.

“The VN Commodore SS Group A up for auction ticks all those boxes.”

More than 100 other American, European and Australian classic cars will also go under the hammer from midday on April 24.

Bids can be made via the Lloyds Auctions website.