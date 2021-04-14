> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Team 18 owner takes on transporter duties

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 14th April, 2021 - 5:08pm

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt took control of the Holden squad’s transporter for the drive from Devonport to Symmons Plains International Raceway, ahead of the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint.

