SST set for Morris father-son battle

Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris and son Nash will go head-to-head as part of the Boost Mobile Super Trucks’ maiden voyage to Symmons Plains.

The American support category will feature on the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint card this weekend, with six entries confirmed.

Behind the wheel will be Morris Snr, Shaun Richardson, former Supercars drivers Paul Weel and Shae Davies, and newcomers Morris Jnr and Dave Casey.

Teenager Nash will drive an Erebus Boost truck with a replica livery of that seen on Brodie Kostecki’s #99 Supercar.

Category manager Nathan Cayzer voiced his excitement at the weekend ahead.

“At the end of the day we’re here to race but we’re also here to provide a really good entertainment piece for the crowd,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“Certainly in the two days that we have been over here, I’ve been quite overwhelmed by walking into shops and buying stuff and people asking where we’re from and telling them we’re from Stadium Super Trucks, and they’ve made it pretty clear that they’re coming to the event because they want to see them.

“So that’s really exciting for us.”

Joining SST on the Supercars support bill this weekend will be Aussie Racing Cars, plus a Targa Tasmania demonstration.

Tassie Tin Tops had also been in line to feature until the event was postponed a week due to recent COVID-19 concerns in southeast Queensland.

“It’s a real shame because once Morgan Park was cancelled, we would have easily had 32 cars and I would say we probably would have had between 12 and 15 from the mainland,” said Cayzer.

“So it was a real bummer but we’ll certainly look to do Tin Tops again.”

Among locations on the Symmons Plains circuit where SST jumps will be placed is a double ramp out of the Turn 4 hairpin.

Three SST races will be held across the coming weekend.