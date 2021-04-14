F1 postpones sessions to avoid Royal Funeral clash

Formula 1 has announced a change to the planned schedule for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

All sessions prior to Sunday’s race have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday.

That will see qualifying take place an hour later on Saturday, triggering something of a domino affect with all three preceding Free Practice sessions.

F1 regulations dictate the window in which those can occur, meaning the rescheduling of qualifying also results in delayed starts for the three 60-minute practice outings.

Free Practice 3 will therefore start an hour later, with Friday’s two sessions both pushed back 60 minutes as well.

Formula 1 will also observe a minute of silence prior to qualifying in respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Revised Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Schedule

Friday

11:00 – Free Practice 1 (19:00 AEST)

14:30 – Free Practice 2 (22:30 AEST)

Saturday

11:00 – Free Practice 3 (19:00 AEST)

14:00 – Qualifying (22:00 AEST)

Sunday

15:00 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (23:00 AEST)