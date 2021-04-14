Aussie actor to drive Brock Monaro replica in Targa

Australian actor Shane Jacobson is set to drive a replica of Peter Brock’s iconic Holden Monaro CV8 in Targa Tasmania, fulfilling a long-held dream.

The actor, director, and comedian has competed in several rallies across Australia, but never the Targa Tasmania tarmac rally.

Joined by co-driver Naomi Tillett, Jacobson will drive the 5.7-litre V8-powered coupe across 37 stages, totalling 620 kilometres.

After his retirement from full-time Australian touring car racing, Brock dipped his toes in the water of tarmac rallying.

In 2001 he drove a Holden Commodore ute in Targa Tasmania and between 2002 and 2004 contested the rally in a Holden Monaro.

For Jacobson, the chance to drive a replica of the iconic car is a special one.

“It’s a whole bunch of dreams come true, to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to do Targa Tassie and have been asked but have never been available, but this year the stars aligned and got all my ducks in a row and my wife (Felicity) said yes.

“As a motoring enthusiast and a revhead – and I’m an even share of both – it’s a dream come true.

“Then to be asked to drive the [exact replica] car that Brocky drove, the great part is there is one stage that I’ll be able to beat him on because he ran out of fuel on one stage.

“I’ve actually got a chance for one time in my life to actually beat Brocky.

“I’m taking one helmet to protect my head and another helmet to cover up my smile,” he laughed.

“You can’t get better than the idea of 2000 kilometres of roads of which 620 of that is competitive and all of it with the backdrop of Tasmania’s stunning landscape and terrain.

“It’s a tick, tick, tick.”

Targa Tasmania gets underway on April 19 at the Silverdome in Launceston.