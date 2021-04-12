> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Spectacular crash in National Capital Rally

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 12th April, 2021 - 11:31am

Alex Hendriks rolls his Subaru WRC in the Netier National Capital Rally, on the second run through the Hyles Block stage.

Hendriks and co-driver Oswald Seldon were uninjured, reports The Canberra Times.

