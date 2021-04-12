> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: NASCAR highlights from Martinsville

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 12th April, 2021 - 2:01pm

Extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit to Martinsville Speedway where Martin Truex Jnr took victory.

