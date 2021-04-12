> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: The new Red Bull Ampol Racing transporter

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 12th April, 2021 - 8:52am

Red Bull Ampol Racing has a new Mercedes-Benz Actros transporter in its possession, after signing Daimler Trucks as an official partner.

888-1
DAIMLER-TRUCKS-08
DAIMLER-TRUCKS-15
DAIMLER-TRUCKS-22
DAIMLER-TRUCKS-51
DAIMLER-TRUCKS-74
MB-116a

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]