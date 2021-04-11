> News > Formula E

VIDEO: Chaotic finish to Rome E-Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th April, 2021 - 8:29am

Watch highlights from the first leg in the Rome E-Prix double-header, punctuated by a late-race crash.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]