Erebus expansion no longer on the cards

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan says his team is no longer interested in shifting to a three-car operation.

Supercars on Friday launched a tender process for the category’s two spare Racing Entitlements Contracts, providing bidders an opportunity to either join the championship, or expand on existing set-ups.

Supercars has already hinted at there being plenty of interest, with Tickford Racing widely rumoured to again be investigating a move back to four cars.

They won’t have competition from Erebus, whose team owner Betty Klimenko has in recent years flagged a desire to revert to a three-car model, with which it entered Supercars in 2013 – then running a trio of Mercedes for Lee Holdsworth, Maro Engel and Tim Slade.

Ryan, though, says current plans are centred wholly around the squad’s pair of highly rated rookies at the wheel this year; Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

“I don’t think at this stage,” Ryan told Speedcafe.com when asked if Erebus was likely to join the REC bidding to create a third entry.

“We’ve got two rookies and two guys that are going to be our future, so no reason to really [expand].

“We’re never going to be [doing] customer teams or customer cars or anything like that, we want to go racing properly and I think two cars is our best way at the moment with the drivers we’ve got.”

Both Kostecki and Brown are under contract for at least next year, Ryan reaffirmed, in light of the potential for a powerhouse team like Triple Eight – who is hunting a 2022 replacement for the retiring Jamie Whincup – comes knocking.

“Like we’ve said in the past, if they want to be here, they can continue to be here, and we want them to be here,” Ryan added.

“We have just got to keep delivering them a car that they can feel they can race at the front and win a race one day, and then why would they want to leave?”

Kostecki and Brown each have a Supercars podium to their name, ironically both amid wet conditions at Sandown two years apart.