Strong showing for Australasians in Indianapolis test

Simon Chapman

Saturday 10th April, 2021 - 8:31am

Scott Dixon was fourth fastest in the Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Pre-season IndyCar Series testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has concluded with Team Penske pilot Josef Newgarden atop the timesheets.

After the first day was disrupted by rain, the second day of the Open Test ran largely without interruption.

Timesheet topper Newgarden set the quickest time of 39.6792s on his 60th lap of the famed Brickyard, ultimately completing 121 laps after eight hours of running.

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) spent much of the day pinned to the bottom of the scoring, but moved forward late in the piece.

A flier in the final half-hour of the day took him to second place, a 39.7534s putting him just 0.0742s shy of Newgarden.

There was very little to suggest Juan Pablo Montoya (Arrow McLaren SP) hadn’t seen Indianapolis Motor Speedway in four years as he set the third quickest time, a 39.8013s.

Last year’s title winner and six-time IndyCar Series winner Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) was fourth on a 39.8395s with Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) fifth.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly was another driver to surge late in the piece, ending the day in sixth with Team Penske’s next best driver Will Power in seventh.

Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing), Patricio O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP), and Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing) completed the top 10, which was covered by just three tenths.

As the final hour began, Scott McLaughlin sat on the fringe of the top 10 in 13th but ultimately fell to 18th by the day’s end as those around him made late gains.

Carrying the famed Pennzoil paint scheme, McLaughlin completed close to a full race distance across the eight hours as he banked 195 laps.

That figure was the most of anyone for the day, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson the next best with 188 laps to his credit in 28th.

McLaughlin’s best lap, a 40.2131s, put him half a second off the pace of team-mate Newgarden.

The Kiwi edged out fellow former Supercars driver Simona De Silvestro, who in the Team Penske supported Paretta Autosport entry was 21st.

Now the IndyCar Series shifts its focus away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Barber Motorsports Park.

The 2021 season gets underway next weekend for the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Results: IndyCar Series Open Test, Day 2

Pos Num Name Team Engine Time Diff Gap Fastest Speed Laps Fastest Lap
1 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 39.6792 226.819 121 60
2 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 39.7534 0.0742 0.0742 226.396 60 47
3 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 39.8013 0.1221 0.0479 226.123 68 43
4 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 39.8395 0.1603 0.0382 225.906 125 65
5 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 39.8859 0.2067 0.0464 225.644 157 40
6 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 39.8868 0.2076 0.0009 225.639 137 119
7 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 39.9112 0.232 0.0244 225.501 162 51
8 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 39.9527 0.2735 0.0415 225.266 140 139
9 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 39.979 0.2998 0.0263 225.118 156 108
10 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 39.9868 0.3076 0.0078 225.074 128 105
11 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 39.9999 0.3207 0.0131 225.001 184 104
12 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 40.0091 0.3299 0.0092 224.949 134 119
13 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 40.1422 0.463 0.1331 224.203 164 42
14 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 40.1524 0.4732 0.0102 224.146 146 144
15 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 40.1545 0.4753 0.0021 224.134 112 20
16 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 40.1835 0.5043 0.029 223.973 126 112
17 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing Honda 40.1956 0.5164 0.0121 223.905 104 15
18 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevy 40.2131 0.5339 0.0175 223.808 195 151
19 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 40.244 0.5648 0.0309 223.636 136 117
20 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 40.265 0.5858 0.021 223.519 137 85
21 16 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevy 40.276 0.5968 0.011 223.458 92 50
22 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 40.276 0.5968 0 223.458 127 87
23 48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 40.3404 0.6612 0.0644 223.101 98 38
24 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy 40.3415 0.6623 0.0011 223.095 81 71
25 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 40.3923 0.7131 0.0508 222.815 138 113
26 14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 40.4263 0.7471 0.034 222.627 125 119
27 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 40.4935 0.8143 0.0672 222.258 114 3
28 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 40.5159 0.8367 0.0224 222.135 188 147
29 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing Honda 40.5509 0.8717 0.035 221.943 144 135
30 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 40.8727 1.1935 0.3218 220.196 97 63
31 52 Cody Ware Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing Honda 41.2017 1.5225 0.329 218.438 58 25

