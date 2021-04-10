Leclerc takes delivery of winning Ferrari SF90

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has taken delivery of a very special Formula 1 car ahead of next weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Monegasque has received the SF90 in which he claimed his first Formula 1 win at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Leclerc also claimed victory in the car at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position, which remains his most recent success.

The car was delivered to the 23-year-old carrying the 90th anniversary livery in which he won at Monza.

In what was Leclerc’s first season with Ferrari, the then second-year Formula 1 driver claimed eight podiums alongside his two wins.

The 2019 season would see him claim fourth in the drivers’ championship behind title winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes team-mate Valterri Bottas, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Last year Leclerc would finish eighth overall in a trying season that saw him claim just two podium finishes.

Leclerc currently lies sixth in the drivers’ championship after the opening round of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit.