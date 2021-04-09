Vettel reveals 2020 farming expedition

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has opened up on his passion for agriculture after being named as an ambassador for the Bio Bienen Apfel project.

Notoriously private, the Aston Martin recruit has thrown his support behind the initiative targeted at protecting bees’ habitats, which in turn will bring positive effects with regards to sustainability of the environment.

In his unveiling as an ambassador, Vettel revealed he participated in a bio-farming internship during the initial COVID-19 lockdown last year.

“I had a bit more time than I planned, so I thought about what I could do and what interests me,” said the 33-year-old German.

“I’m interested in agriculture because as a sportsman, I’m interested in what I have to eat to be fit, what I can do to eat healthier and squeeze more out of my body.

“So you start questioning, like not every vegetable is the same, not every apple has the same nutrients and then you ask why it’s like this and then you get to know where the apple comes from and how it’s planted and that’s how the doors opened for me.

“I took the chance last year to be involved [in the internship] and it was very interesting for me to get to know the practical part.

“The theory interests me, I read a lot about it, but I wanted to do something from the practical point of view and talk to people who have to work with it on a daily basis. It was very interesting.

“Today is about questioning your own acting and asking yourself what you can do to be more sustainable,” he continued.

“Everybody has their own way into it so, I like how we are talking about this today and showing what everyone can do with little things and it doesn’t need to always be a big project for everyone, but it’s more about a society project in which everybody can contribute something.”

The former BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari driver doesn’t plan on making a full-time switch from driving to farming any time soon, though.

“Well, that’s still quite a bit far away, but last year I decided to create a big heart made by flowers with my two girls at home, and I wanted to make a really big one, not a small one,” said Vettel.

“At the beginning the girls were all in it and helping but at the end I had to do it all on my own, which was a lot of work, but I’m excited for this year, that it will hopefully grow even bigger.”

Vettel endured a difficult season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix last month, finishing a lap down in 15th.

He’ll next weekend have the chance to bounce back, with Imola hosting Round 2 of the world championship across April 16-18.