Super2 leader disqualified from Bathurst race due to engine breach

Jordan Boys has lost the lead of the Dunlop Super2 Series after being disqualified from Race 2 of Round 1 due to having a non-compliant engine.

The Image Racing driver clung on to victory in the latter encounter at Mount Panorama but has now been stripped of that result following a post-event technical inspection.

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best is the new series leader, while MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham is officially the Race 2 winner.

“On 7 April 2021 a Panel of Stewards conducted a Hearing into a Charge by the Race Director that Image Racing breached Rule G8.1.2 in that the engine used in Car #49 did not conform to an ESD,” read a stewards report.

“The Stewards upheld the Charge, found the breach established and imposed a Penalty of Disqualification of Car #49 from Race 2 and have directed that the Final Classifications for Race 2 be amended accordingly.”

The engine, supplied by Walkinshaw Andretti United under an existing relationship, was found to have exceeded the Accumulated Engine Power (AEP) number for a VF Commodore engine.

Furthermore, it was found to not comply with the Engine Specification Document (ESD) which it was originally claimed to have complied with, namely SC-2-305, nor any other ESD which has been issued for WAU powerplants.

