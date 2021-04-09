Historic race cars up for grabs

Multiple classic Supercars with storied backgrounds in the Australian Touring Car Championship will go under the hammer in the next 24 hours.

A mega Lloyds Auctions online sale will see 26 items up for grabs before the 19:00 AEST deadline on Saturday.

At the time of publication, two cars had attracted standout bids: the ex-Tony Longhurst 1999 Ford AU Falcon, and the 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth raced by Glenn Seton.

The current bid on the Castrol-backed Longhurst car is $162,000, with the Seton Sierra at $160,000.

Among other models available are a number of Peter Brock tribute cars, including a VL Commodore in honour of the late great’s 1987 Bathurst triumph.

A 2007 Porsche 911 997 GT3 is also on the list, as is a 1982 Ford Falcon XE S Pac, a Bob Jane tribute 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR, a range of Yamaha bikes, and a 2015 sprint car.

