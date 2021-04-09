De Silvestro, McLaughlin complete Indy 500 test

Simona De Silvestro has placed seventh in the Indy 500 Rookie and Refresher practice session.

De Silvestro completed 51 laps during a session consisting of 11 drivers, with her fastest time around Indianapolis Motor Speedway a 41.1095s.

The outing represented a positive return for the Swiss ex-Supercars driver, who made the last of her five Indy 500 starts in 2015.

She returns to the prestigious race as part of a female-led Paretta Autosport squad, steering the Chevrolet-powered #16.

Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing was the quickest of all with a best effort of 40.1022s.

That time stood as the best of the day as a whole, with 21 drivers having set a competitive lap prior to the dedicated Rookie and Refresher running.

Conor Daly (40.4106s) topped that earlier session, in which his Ed Carpenter Racing team-mate Rinus VeeKay crashed out heavily.

Scott McLaughlin (41.4270s) was 20th, having chalked up 21 laps prior to rain hitting the IMS circuit.

“Got a little taste today before the rain – full day tomorrow, this place is bad ass fast, love it!” McLaughlin tweeted.

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon was third fastest, with McLaughlin’s Australian team-mate Will Power ninth.

De Silvestro was one of many drivers to not venture out on track during the earlier session.

Testing is due to start early tomorrow to make up for time lost due to wet weather.

The 2021 IndyCar season will open at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18.

McLaughlin is contesting a full campaign for Team Penske, while De Silvestro’s IndyCar efforts this year centre solely around the 500-mile classic.