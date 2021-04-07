> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Onboard for Cameron's Bathurst start blitz

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 7th April, 2021 - 7:00am

Ride with a fast-starting Aaron Cameron for a lap as his Peugeot 308 takes the lead in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s first visit to Mount Panorama.

Ultimately, Cameron hit the front in all three TCR races at The Mountain, only to have to settle for a trio of second places as Chaz Mostert reeled him in on each occasion.

