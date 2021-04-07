MotoGP rookie was impaired by own hair at Doha
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP rookie Enea Bastianini has admitted he struggled with a self-inflicted vision issue in the Grand Prix of Doha.
Having taken a top 10 on debut in the Qatar season-opener a week earlier, Bastianini climbed from 19th on the grid to 11th in the second round at Losail International Circuit.
His ability to progress beyond there was hindered by a rather unusual issue.
“I’m very satisfied, because especially after a few laps I was able to come up, I found myself 1.5 seconds behind the one in front, and I started to lap quite strongly,” he said.
“For a moment I even lapped faster than the leading group, so I’m definitely satisfied.
“Then unfortunately in the last laps the hair got in my eyes and with the sweat I couldn’t see anything anymore.”
In the end, the Avintia rider was just 5.55s behind race winner Fabio Quartararo, as part of a congested battle pack.
Bastianini’s reasonable start to the season follows his world championship-winning Moto2 campaign last year.
The 23-year-old is equal 10th in the standings, one place behind Australia’s Jack Miller, who today was confirmed to have successfully undergone arm surgery.
Enea Bastianini
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]