Miller undergoes successful arm surgery

Ducati Lenovo Team rider Jack Miller has undergone surgery after suffering arm pump during the weekend’s Grand Prix of Doha.

Miller signalled plans to undergo surgery following the second round of the MotoGP season having picked up the problem early in the 22-lap race at the Losail International Circuit.

The Townsville rider finished ninth on the factory Ducati Desmosedici GP21 and was left to lament the problematic limb.

Ducati has confirmed the 26-year-old had surgery in Barcelona at the Dexeus University Hospital on Tuesday (local time).

The surgery to remedy the arm pump problem on his right forearm was carried out by MotoGP surgeon Dr Xavier Mir and his team.

Miller will remain in hospital for 24 hours post-surgery before beginning rehabilitation ahead of next weekend’s third MotoGP round at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal.

“It was a short operation, and it went very well,” said Miller.

“I can’t wait to start the rehabilitation. There are still ten days left before the next grand prix at Portimao.

“If my recovery proceeds normally, I’ll be able to be back on track in Portugal, even if not completely at my 100 percent fitness.

“I want to thank Dr Mir and all his team at the Dexeus Hospital for their availability and all the care they have given me.”

Miller currently holds ninth in the MotoGP standings after back-to-back finishes of ninth in Qatar.

Fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing leads the championship after successive second place finishes.