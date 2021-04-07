Crowd capacity set for Tasmania Supercars round

Approximately 10,000 people a day will be allowed through the gates at Symmons Plains for the upcoming third round of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint will take place on April 17-18, having been delayed a week due to COVID-19 concerns in southeast Queensland, which have since faded.

Supercars chief operating officer Shane Howard believes that late switch, announced on March 31, will not have an adverse effect on crowd figures.

“Actually, ticket sales are really strong,” Howard said.

“It was difficult changing the date but we needed to do that to protect the event and make sure that we’re here for the event.

“We had very few cancellations on the tickets.

“Obviously we would have offered a full refund if somebody couldn’t make it but it was very minimal and corporate is really strong as well, so we’re very pleased with the numbers.”

He further clarified the number of people who’ll be allowed to attend the two-day event south of Launceston.

“We’ll be working with the health department to make sure we’re operating in line with their governance with regard to their COVID policy,” added Howard.

“We’re expecting around 10,000 people a day here over the weekend.”

Supercars will be supported at Symmons Plains – which was absent from the 2020 calendar due to COVID-19 travel restrictions – by categories including Stadium Super Trucks and Tassie Tin Tops.