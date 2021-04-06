Waters hails ‘best Sprintcar events yet’

Cameron Waters’ has netted his first Sprintcar success of the speedway season at his home track, Timmis Speedway.

The Tickford Racing driver competed at the dirt oval twice, his first outing on Friday night for round six of the All Star Series.

The 26-year-old qualified 11th before claiming finishes of third and fifth in his heats.

Success was forthcoming in the B-Main, winning comfortably from pole position before finishing 10th in the 30-lap A-Main.

The Mildura driver would return on Sunday for the Easter Nationals where he would make it through to the A-Main.

With finishes of second and seventh in the two heats, the Sandown 500 winner went on to finish the night’s A-Main in eighth.

Waters, who lies fourth in the Repco Supercars Championship, said the speedway sojourn has been beneficial for his touring car campaign.

“These two nights have been my best Sprintcar events yet and it’s great to notch up my first win in front of the Mildura fans, who have been really enthusiastic about me jumping behind the wheel of one of these beasts,” he said.

“The crew gave me a great car and we’ve managed to keep it straight all weekend and learn a heap while running in really close combat.

“I have no doubts at all driving a Sprintcar has helped my Supercars program and I’m looking forward to contesting more events when time permits.”

Waters’ next competitive outing will be at the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains International Raceway on April 17-18.