VIDEO: Perkins displays his Wynns Safari Volkswagen Beetle

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 6th April, 2021 - 11:01am

Larry Perkins provides a tour of his next restoration project, the Wynns Safari Volkswagen Beetle he raced in the late 1970s.

