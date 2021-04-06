Supercars ‘thrilled’ by border bubble announcement

Supercars says it is “thrilled” quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand travel will resume later this month.

Today, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the travel bubble will get underway at 23:59 local time (21:59 AEST) on April 18.

That has opened the door for Supercars to race in New Zealand on November 6-7 at a yet-to-be-decided circuit.

“Supercars is thrilled the New Zealand-Australia bubble will soon become a reality and our fans will be able to join us as we head back to New Zealand in November, for the first time since 2019,” a statement read.

As yet, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Supercars will race at Pukekohe Park or Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Auckland Council bylaws meant Pukekohe Park couldn’t host Supercars on its original ANZAC Day weekend date, resulting in Hampton Downs taking its place.

However, Supercars was ultimately unable to make the trip across to New Zealand last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid efforts made to have Supercars race at Hampton Downs, the Waikato circuit remains an option for the championship to race at despite moving away from the ANZAC Day date.