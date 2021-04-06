McLaren reveals Revson tribute livery for Montoya

McLaren has revealed the livery with which Juan Pablo Montoya will race in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Montoya will run the #86 aboard his Chevrolet-powered Dallara IR-18, the same number that the late Peter Revson took to pole position in the 1971 edition of the 500-mile race.

Revson made his Indianapolis 500 debut in 1969 with Brabham and went on to drive for McLaren from 1970 to 1973.

The 1971 edition of the race would see the American driver claim pole position against all odds, edging out Team Penske’s Mark Donoghue who had been the pace-setter.

Revson’s four-lap average of 178.696 mph saw him break the track record by over seven miles per hour.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 will be Montoya’s sixth start.

The Columbian won at the famed Brickyard on debut in 2000 with Chip Ganassi, but wouldn’t return until 2014 where he finished fifth with Team Penske.

A year later he claimed his second win from 15th on the grid with The Captain, Roger Penske.

Now Montoya will join the Arrow McLaren SP ranks alongside Mexico’s Patricio O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden.

This year’s 105th Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 30 (local time).

Montoya will also carry the livery in this year’s Indianapolis 500 precursor on the Indianapolis road course in mid-May.