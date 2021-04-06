Davison chooses NASCAR over Indy 500

James Davison is set to skip the 2021 Indianapolis 500, instead prioritising his NASCAR campaign.

Davison, the cousin of Supercars regulars Will and Alex Davison, is somewhat a veteran in American motorsport, having made six Indy 500 starts to date.

His seventh appearance is unlikely to come at the next edition – the 105th running of the race, on May 30 – he has confirmed.

That’s due to a calendar clash, with Davison competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing.

“As things stand, I won’t be returning to the Indy 500 this year,” the 2009 Indy Lights runner-up wrote on Twitter.

“I have a fantastic opportunity to run 26 races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, with COTA [Circuit of the Americas] and Coke 600 clashing with Indianapolis.

“I’ve found a home here in NASCAR that I’m really enjoying and want to make work.”

The Texas Grand Prix at COTA takes place on May 23, with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway occurring seven days later.

The 34-year-old’s best finish in the Indy 500 to date is the 12th place he took for Dale Coyne Racing in 2019.

The liveries with which former Supercars drivers Scott McLaughlin and Simona De Silvestro will contest the Indy 500 this year have both been revealed in recent days.