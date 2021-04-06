Aussie youngster wins on car racing debut

Australian-raised youngster, Hugh Barter, has won on his car racing debut in the French Formula 4 Championship.

The 15-year-old former karter, won Race 3 in a lights-to-flag performance at Nogaro in the opening round of the junior competition.

Challenged by Maceo Capietto, Barter held on to win his first car race in only his third start.

“The feeling of getting a win in my first ever circuit race meeting is really something,” Barter said.

“I was under pressure for the entire race and really had to keep my cool with Maceo placing so much pressure on me, particularly in the later stages of the race. It was very stressful!

“Overall, the weekend saw me make a lot of progress and learn so much,” he added.

“There are some areas that I’ve identified that I need to work on – it is a month until the next round at Magny-Cours.

“We’ll return now and there are a few simulator sessions coming up before heading to the track where we’ll test before the meeting.”

After topping practice, Barter qualified second before recording a fourth place finish in Race 1.

He was seventh in the reverse-grid Race 2, the results combining to give him a start on the outside of the front row for Race 3.

Pole-sitter, Esteban Masson, bogged down at the start and allowed Barter to take a lead he would never relinquish.

The FFSA Academy Formula 4 Championship now moves to Magny-Cours over the weekend of May 7-9.