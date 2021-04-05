Tyre shortage could impact Historic Formula Fords

A tyre shortage could impact the next two outings for 2021 Historic Formula Ford competitors.

The Australian Formula Ford Association today sent out a notice to competitors and members, alerting them to the issue.

The situation comes courtesy of a stock delay; the cause of which is unclear, although global trade and freight has been affected in recent times by the Suez Canal blockage.

A ship had run aground in the artificial waterway that runs through Egypt and provides a crucial passage between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. Hundreds of ships were subsequently forced to queue, although that backlog has since cleared.

The Avon tyres are being shipped from the United Kingdom.

“Gordon Leven Tyres have confirmed to the Formula Ford Association that they are currently out of Front Avon A29 tyres; rear tyres are currently available,” read the email.

“The next shipment is on the water and is expected to arrive in Australia by the end of May 2021.”

Affected events would appear to be the Action Line Marking All Historics meeting at Mallala Motorsport Park on April 17-18, and the third round of the Historic Formula Ford calendar at Winton Motor Raceway on May 22-23.

Historic Formula Fords run Avon rubber, while current cars contesting state and national titles use Yokohamas.

The Avon tyres are known to be a particularly hard compound, perhaps providing enough durability for competitors to get by until fresh stock arrives.