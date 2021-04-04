TRANS AM: Seton, Herne split wins at Bathurst

Aaron Seton has taken two race wins and Nathan Herne the other in Round 3 of the National Trans Am Series at Bathurst.

Seton led the field away from pole position in the opener, while Herne staved off Owen Kelly to hold on to second.

It was an encounter that ended under Safety Car due to Kyle Gurton stopping on the run to The Cutting and Matt MacKelden finding the tyre wall at Griffins Bend.

In Race 2, Herne put an early move on Seton but could not shake him, and handed back the lead when he slid wide at The Chase on Lap 4.

Kelly was once again third, albeit six seconds behind Herne.

The final race of the weekend saw Herne take up top spot as the field ran up Mountain Straight for the first time.

He invited pressure from Seton when he slid wide at Forrest’s Elbow halfway into the contest, then again at The Chase on the penultimate lap, but prevailed by a quarter of a second in the end.

Tim Brooke was a distant third while Kelly failed to finish due to a misfire.

The next round takes place with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 30-May 2.