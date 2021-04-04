PICTURE: The penalty that nearly changed the result of the B6Hr

Speedcafe.com can reveal the incident which saw Car #97 penalised before Shane van Gisbergen hauled it to victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Contrary to earlier advice, the incident in question did not occur under the fourth restart, when van Gisbergen was at the wheel, but rather an earlier restart.

The above image shows an overlap between the Class X Prestige Connex BMW and a lower class car as they crossed the control line, which caught Shane Smollen out given the speed differential.

“It was possibly one of the slowest cars in the field, I applied the throttle, and obviously just overlapped to their back wheel, which was enough to invoke a five-second penalty,” Smollen recounted to Speedcafe.com.

In the end, van Gisbergen had more than enough as the race ran green at the end to deliver the win.