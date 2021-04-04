Gardner secures front row berth in Doha

Australian Remy Gardner has qualified second for the Moto2 Grand Prix of Doha.

The KTM-backed rider banked a 1:59.192, little more than a tenth off the pace of pole-sitter Sam Lowes to secure a front-row berth.

For Lowes, it marked a second consecutive pole position after claiming the same spot a week ago at the Losail circuit.

“Being among the top riders is always our goal,” Gardner said.

“I’m very happy with the bike and the team, and I am looking forward to this second contest in Qatar.

“It seems that the conditions will be like those we had last week.

“Personally, I feel strong even with the wind, but we have to be focused.”

Gardner was on the pace early in Q2, only to drop down the order when times began to tumble.

He regained top spot only for Lowes to bank what would prove to be the pole-winning time, a 1:59.055.

A late effort from Gardner saw him fall short, though was enough for him to improve on his previous best to claim second.

The Moto2 race, Round 2 of the season, gets underway at 01:20 AEST on Monday morning.