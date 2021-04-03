> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto Highlights: TCR Races 1 and 2, Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd April, 2021 - 8:11pm

Highlights of Races 1 and 2 of Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series from Bathurst.

Race 1

Race 2

