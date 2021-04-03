> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: First S5000 hot lap at Mount Panorama

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd April, 2021 - 7:56pm

Braydan Willmington drives around Mount Panorama in the first hot laps for an S5000 car at the circuit.

