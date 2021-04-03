Van Gisbergen takes pole for Bathurst 6 Hour

Shane van Gisbergen has continued his hot streak at Mount Panorama by putting the #97 BMW M4 on pole position for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Van Gisbergen set the fastest lap of the weekend to date, a 2:25.4399s, in the Prestige Connex entry although David Russell was only 0.0323s slower in the #27 Sherrin Racing BMW M4.

Tim Leahey, who won the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2019, earned third on the grid for the #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service BMW M3, while Tim Slade was fourth-fastest in the #8 Car Mods Australia BMW M3.

Fifth outright, and first of those from outside of Class X, was the #95 Miedecke Motor Group Ford Mustang piloted by George Miedecke.

The best pace came just inside the first half of the 20-minute hit-out, van Gisbergen starting off with a 2:25.8584s and following up with what would be the pole lap on his second flyer.

Having sat out Practice 3, when only Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis took the helm of Car #97, the Supercars champion therefore remains unbeaten in any Bathurst 6 Hour session which he has started this weekend, after winning today’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS race.

Russell, who has joined Grant Sherrin in the 2018 race-winning car, banked a 2:29.1008s first up before clocking the 2:25.4722s to secure a front row berth.

Leahey, who is again partnering Beric Lynton, set a 2:26.3222s on his first flyer before an off at The Chase next time around, and would ultimately go no quicker.

Slade, on the other hand, was a late improver in the Bradley Carr #8 BMW which had been plagued by technical problems in the lead-up to qualifying, driving to a 2:26.6470s in the final five minutes of the session.

Miedecke topped Class A2 in the Mustang he is sharing with Brodie Kostecki and Paul Morris with a 2:28.0292s, while Dalton Ellery grabbed sixth in the #99 Bruce Lynton BM Service BMW M3.

Rounding out the top 10 were John Bowe in the #41 HSV GTS (Class X), Mark Caine in the #21 BMW M4 (Class X), Ollie Shannon in the #45 Mercedes-AMG A45 (Class A1), and Garth Walden in the #42 Mercedes-AMG A-45 (Class A1).

Qualifying was in fact run as a pair of 20-minute sessions, the first for the slower half of the field after practice and the second for the quicker half, and the combined top 10 came entirely from the latter, as expected.

Race start is due tomorrow at 11:15 local time/AEST (Note: Daylight savings ends in New South Wales).

