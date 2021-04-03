> News > National

SPOTTER GUIDE: Bathurst 6 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd April, 2021 - 8:00am

Every competitor outlined for the Easter main event at Mount Panorama, the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Qualifying will take place from 16:40 this afternoon (AEDT/local time) before an 11:15 Sunday race start.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]