Mostert victorious again in TCR at Bathurst

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 3rd April, 2021 - 1:07pm

Chaz Mostert. Picture: Daniel Kalisz Photographer/ARG

Chaz Mostert has taken a second Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series race win in quick succession at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

In an encounter which unfolded extremely similarly to that which was held hours earlier in the day, Mostert (Audi) gave up a sizeable early margin before overhauling Aaron Cameron (Peugeot).

Garth Tander (Audi) again finished a few seconds back in third and an Alfa Romeo wound up fourth, although this time that was Jordan Cox, who put on a highly entertaining drive.

Cameron took a clear lead to Hell Corner when the lights went out, ahead of Mostert, Jay Hanson (Alfa Romeo), Tander, and John Martin (Honda).

There was a spectacular moment on Conrod Straight on Lap 1 which was triggered when Lee Holdsworth (Alfa Romeo) put a move on Brad Shiels (Hyundai) for sixth at Forrest’s Elbow.

Cox used the double tow to blaze past both as they went three-wide along the drag strip, and Holdsworth ended up behind Shiels again.

Up front, Cameron got almost three seconds clear of Mostert before the series leader once again started to reel in Car #18.

Mostert got the move done a little earlier than was the case in Race 1, going inside of Cameron into The Chase on Lap 5 and driving away to a 3.0s victory in the five laps which followed.

Tander had already been pressuring Hanson for third when they went side-by-side into Griffins Bend.

Hanson looked like he would be able to hold position but copped a hit from Cox in the mid-corner and quickly came to a halt.

Cox remained fourth thereafter, not mounting a challenge to Tander, while Martin ended up fifth.

Holdsworth took sixth having eventually managed to make a move on Shiels stick, at The Chase on Lap 8, and James Moffat (Renault) followed at Hell Corner next time around.

Seventh through 10th at the end was therefore Moffat, Shiels, Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo), and Jason Bargwanna (Peugeot).

Dylan O’Keeffe (Renault) finished 19th, one lap off the pace, after a recurrence of the turbo wastegate problems which saw him retire from Race 1.

Tony D’Alberto was not classified a finisher given he dropped three laps relative to Mostert, reportedly due to suspension damage and then a flat tyre for his Honda.

The third and final race of the weekend is due to start tomorrow at 10:12 local time/AEST (Note: Daylight savings ends in New South Wales).

Results: Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 25 MPC Bostik Racing Chaz Mostert Audi RS 3 10 22:43.9114
2 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 10 22:46.9358
3 75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Audi RS 3 10 22:48.4705
4 5 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Alfa Romeo Giulietta 10 22:49.4856
5 24 Mobil 1 Wall Racing John Martin Honda Civic Type R 10 22:55.2372
6 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Lee Holdsworth Alfa Romeo Giulietta 10 22:58.6103
7 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 10 22:59.4718
8 333 Tilton Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai i30N 10 23:00.9858
9 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 10 23:05.2590
10 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 10 23:06.5608
11 2 MPC Moutai Luke King Audi RS 3 10 23:07.1585
12 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N 10 23:07.4484
13 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 10 23:08.1611
14 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 10 23:10.8209
15 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N 10 23:11.8545
16 130 HMO Customer Racing Duvashen Padayachee Hyundai i30N 10 23:18.2154
17 97 LM Motorsport Liam McAdam Audi RS 3 10 23:18.4221
18 37 MPC Astrontech Racing Chelsea Angelo Volkswagen Golf GTI 10 23:43.5637
19 33 Lowbake Racing GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 9 24:07.9817
DNF 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R 7 24:38.6150
DNF 9 Ashley Seward Motorsport Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta 4 9:11.1955
DNF 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 4 9:47.3514

