Leahey quickest, Mustangs prominent in final B6Hr practice

Daniel Herrero

Saturday 3rd April, 2021 - 9:24am

The #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service BMW

Tim Leahey has made it a practice sweep for BMWs at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour but the Mustangs got in the mix in the final session before qualifying.

The Bavarian cars gradually took over the top three as the 40-minute session wore on, but the #95 and #7 Fords, which run out of Class A2, were also prominent.

Leahey’s 2:26.0699s was not quite as fast as Shane van Gisbergen had gone in another BMW the afternoon prior, but he still ended up fastest in Practice 3 by just under seventh tenths of a second.

Next-best after the #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 was the #27 Sherrin Racing M4 courtesy of David Russell’s 2:26.7662s after the chequered flag.

The #4 Property Investment Store M4 wound up third thanks to Dylan Thomas, with the #97 Prestige Connex M4 eighth all told in the hands of Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis, as van Gisbergen cooled his heels.

Leahey started the session and, as it turned out, his four laps would be the only running this morning for Car #1, which he is sharing with Beric Lynton.

The former Supercars enduro driver kicked off with a 2:29.3370s and followed up with a 2:26.5793s and then the 2:26.0699s, before pitting.

Tony Quinn had a very brief spell in the #7 Local Legends Mustang but it was Grant Denyer which put the bright yellow machine second-fastest in the 12th minute when he clocked a 2:29.8814s.

George Miedecke usurped him a few minutes later with a 2:29.4736s in the #95 Miedecke Motor Group Mustang, but Leahey’s marker still looked very difficult to beat.

The #95 Miedecke Motor Group Ford

In fact, it was not until the 30th minute that Miedecke managed to better just one of Car #1’s flyers when he set a 2:29.1090s.

By then, Russell had hopped into the 2018 race-winning car, and he wheeled it to a 2:27.8673s moments later.

The red BMW was still second-quickest when he found more time with the chequered flag out, by which time Thomas had achieved the 2:28.2175s that was good enough for third spot.

Best outside of Class X was Josh Muggleton, whose late 2:28.8867s put the #64 Cachet Homes HSV Clubsport R8 from Class A2 into fourth outright.

Miedecke claimed fifth in the Mustang he shares with Brodie Kostecki and Paul Morris, while Steven Ellery crept up to sixth in the #99 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 which his sons Dalton and Tristan are also piloting.

Tim Miles completed the session in the #7 Mustang that ended up seventh, with the top 10 rounded out by the #97 BMW, the #77 Mitsubishi (Class A1), and the #19 Mitsubishi (Class A1).

The #8 Car Mods Australia BMW M3, which suffered technical problems in both of the preceding sessions, ended up 14th after Tim Slade and Bradley Carr collectively notched up 12 laps.

Qualifying, comprised of a pair of 20-minute sessions split between the fastest and slowest halves of the field, gets underway this afternoon from 16:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 3

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 1 Bruce Lynton BM Service Tim Leahey BMW M3 X 2:26.0699  
2 27 Sherrin Rentals G.Sherrin/D.Russell BMW M4 X 2:26.7662 0:00.6963
3 4 Property Investment Store A.Soole/D.Thomas BMW M4 X 2:28.2175 0:02.1476
4 64 Cachet Homes C.Lillis/J.Muggleton/M.Holt Holden HSV Clubsport A2 2:28.8867 0:02.8168
5 95 Miedecke Motor Group George Miedecke Ford Mustang GT A2 2:29.1090 0:03.0391
6 99 Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery BMW M3 X 2:29.2408 0:03.1709
7 7 Local Legends T.Quinn/G.Denyer/T.Miles Ford Mustang GT A2 2:29.8814 0:03.8115
8 97 Prestige Connex S.Smollen/R.Rubis BMW M4 X 2:30.2746 0:04.2047
9 77 MX5 Mania/Max Winter Automotiv Zac Raddatz Mitsubishi EVO 9 A1 2:30.8390 0:04.7691
10 19 Shockwave Signs J.Vernon/M.Griffith Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:30.8898 0:04.8199
11 25 Greentech Gold Coast C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT A2 2:31.1670 0:05.0971
12 45 RAM Motorsport/GWR M.Sheargold/B.Hobson/O.Shannon Mercedes-Benz AMG A1 2:31.6099 0:05.5400
13 21 Secure Wealth Simon Hodges BMW M4 X 2:31.6912 0:05.6213
14 8 Car Mods Australia B.Carr/T.Slade BMW M3 X 2:31.8221 0:05.7522
15 6 Oneworld Charters R.Salmon/N.Muston Mercedes-Benz A45 A1 2:32.2476 0:06.1777
16 41 Wake Up Barry Sternbeck Holden HSV GTS X 2:32.5583 0:06.4884
17 49 Racer Industries T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang A2 2:33.2299 0:07.1600
18 57 Retail Construct/Nova Employme M.Boylan/D.Agathos Mitsubishi EVO X RS A1 2:33.2598 0:07.1899
19 9 Parramatta Vehicle Services Tyler Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:33.3672 0:07.2973
20 53 Muscat Trailers/Wollongong Aut R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden CSV Monaro A2 2:33.5396 0:07.4697
21 67 JMG/Total Parts Plus B.Feeney/S.Robinson Ford GTF A1 2:33.7144 0:07.6445
22 42 Airtag/Sheargold Group G.Walden/M.Auld Mercedes- Benz A45 A1 2:34.0790 0:08.0091
23 30 Perseverance Drilling C.Baird/S.Cameron Holden HSV VE A2 2:35.1309 0:09.0610
24 29 Forrest/Razztech Motorsports D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:35.1874 0:09.1175
25 52 Urban Alley Brewery Docklands M.Eddy/D.Grant Audi TTRS A1 2:35.4362 0:09.3663
26 16 Boss Surveillance Systems J.Simes/A.Levitt Mercedes-Benz AMG C6 A2 2:36.7222 0:10.6523
27 18 Gramur Stainless G.Muir/J.Hodgson Holden HSV GTS A2 2:37.0551 0:10.9852
28 33 Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety A.McGill/M.Caine Ford Falcon GT-F A1 2:37.1879 0:11.1180
29 48 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd S.Gore/K.Bensley BMW 135i B1 2:37.6334 0:11.5635
30 50 Harding Performance C.Yucel/I.Salteri Volkswagen Golf R A1 2:37.7929 0:11.7230
31 82 Spinifex Recruiting P.O’Donnell/P.Johnston/G.Mennell BMW 335i B1 2:37.9082 0:11.8383
32 71 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna VW Golf GTi D 2:39.2827 0:13.2128
33 28 Hall Finance& Insurance B.Hall/S.Hay/C.McLean Ford Mustang GT A2 2:39.3928 0:13.3229
34 44 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:39.4290 0:13.3591
35 31 Osborne Motorsport Kaide Lehmann Renault Megane C 2:39.6316 0:13.5617
36 89 Pinnacle Automotive D.Krusza/J.Williams BMW M3 C 2:40.3973 0:14.3274
37 3 Racer.Industries N.McLeod/B.McLeod Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:40.5486 0:14.4787
38 55 Prime Finance/Fifth Gear Motor D.Flanagan/M.Malouf Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:41.8987 0:15.8288
39 14 Tegra Australia/Solo Works L.Mineeff/T.Sargent Toyota 86 GTS D 2:42.1597 0:16.0898
40 11 11Racing M.Maddren/M.Dowsett Subaru BRZ D 2:42.6974 0:16.6275
41 20 Gold Coast Embroidery/ozEtees R.Lacey/P.Lacey VW Scirocco C 2:42.8990 0:16.8291
42 84 AC Store/CP Dental P.Ansell/P.Navin VW Scirocco C 2:43.4678 0:17.3979
43 73 Race Academy International A.Seisun/M.Ferns Holden SSV Lowndes B2 2:44.3170 0:18.2471
44 40 Commodore Shop Cardiff J.Herington/A.Tsovolos Holden Commodore SSV B2 2:44.8571 0:18.7872
45 78 Disc Brakes Australia D.D’Aquino/B.Crossland KIA Proceed D 2:44.8585 0:18.7886
46 59 Luxury Auto Body A.Carolan/G.Stephenson BMW 1M A1 2:44.9002 0:18.8303
47 13 Osborne Motorsport Colin Osborne Renault Megane C 2:45.5611 0:19.4912
48 5 Cee3 D.Westwood/C.Gillis BMW M3 C 2:45.8153 0:19.7454
49 47 On Track Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/S.Turner/U.Muller BMW 130i C 2:46.1697 0:20.0998
50 51 Air & Allied Sales Pacific M.Stewart/D.Ling Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:48.6748 0:22.6049
51 24 SS Auto Memorabilia D.Hassall/S.Stockdale Toyota 86 GTS D 2:48.9073 0:22.8374
52 86 RX8 CUP R.Shaw/T.Shaw Toyota 86 GTS D 2:50.5503 0:24.4804
53 46 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Matt Thewlis Suzuki Swift Sport R E 2:54.0173 0:27.9474
54 2 Madaz Motorsport D.Worrell/A.McMaster Mazda 3 SP25 E 2:57.4308 0:31.3609
55 36 Brown Davis Racing Products James Holloway Toyota Celica D 2:59.3584 0:33.2885
56 43 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Michael Hopp Suzuki Swift Sport R E 3:01.6282 0:35.5583
57 35 Road To Bathurst Philip Alexander Mazda 3-SP25 E 3:09.0437 0:42.9738

