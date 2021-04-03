Easing restrictions simplify Tasmanian travel

Travel into Tasmania has been simplified for Queenslanders from a number of local government areas previously considered high-risk areas.

The previously declared high-risk Queensland Local Government areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, and Redlands have today all been reclassified as low-risk.

It means those who reside in, or who have visited, those LGAs in the 14 days preceding their arrival into Tasmania no longer need to quarantine.

Restrictions remain in place for anyone who has visited any of a long list of specific premises in Queensland or New South Wales.

Travellers to Tasmania are still required to register through the government’s system no more than three days prior to their arrival.

Aside from the high-risk premises identified, the Tasmanian Government has declared all areas of Australia low-risk.

Border restrictions last week saw Queensland-based Supercars teams make a dash interstate in circumstances somewhat reminiscent of those of Victorian teams last July.

It also saw the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint postponed by a week, the event now set to run across the April 17-18 weekend.