VIDEO: Massive Bathurst crash for Schumacher

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd April, 2021 - 7:12pm

Watch onboard footage of Brad Schumacher’s frightening high-speed crash at Mount Panorama today after suffering a right-rear tyre failure while sailing down Conrod Straight.

Schumacher drives an Audi R8 LMS in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS. His team have confirmed he is OK following the accident.

