Van Gisbergen fastest by over a second in B6Hr Practice 2

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 2nd April, 2021 - 6:28pm

The #97 Prestige Connex BMW M4

Shane van Gisbergen has gone over a second faster than the rest in Practice 2 for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

As was the case in the morning’s session, it was the Supercars champion first and 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour winner Tim Leahey second after an hour of action, both in Bruce Lynton-run BMWs.

Unlike the case in Practice 1, however, van Gisbergen started the session, meaning the #97 Prestige Connex M4 held sway almost all the way.

He was headed by Dalton Ellery at the end of the first flyers but overhauled his stablemate next time around and followed that up with a 2:25.9092s on his third hot lap.

Car owner Shane Smollen took the helm of #97 at around the quarter-hour mark, before it was the turn of Rob Rubis, but van Gisbergen’s time would not be beaten.

Leahey came the closest when he took over the #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 from Beric Lynton after a red flag which was called in the 36th minute.

The Orange driver consolidated third spot early in his spell in the car before putting in a 2:27.2778s which moved them up to second on the timesheet.

The Sherrin Racing team, which took out the event in 2018, wound up third courtesy of David Russell’s 2:27.5732s after the chequered flag in the #27 BMW M4 which he shares with Grant Sherrin.

Dalton Ellery’s 2:28.1699s, which had the #99 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 second-fastest for much of the session, was good enough for fourth all told.

Dylan Thomas made it a BMW sweep of the top five with a 2:30.6042s in the #4 Property Investment Store M4, while John Bowe’s 2:30.9233s left the #41 Wake Up HSV GTS sixth-quickest.

Best of those outside Class X was the #42 Airtag Mercedes-Benz A45 which topped Class A1 in seventh outright, courtesy of an early 2:31.3772s from Garth Walden.

Similarly, the #95 Miedecke Motor Group Ford Mustang was best in Class A2 in eighth outright, thanks to a 2:31.7485s believed to have been achieved by Brodie Kostecki.

Rounding out the top 10 was the #25 Ford Mustang (Class A2) and the #9 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo (Class A1).

The #8 BMW M3 that Tim Slade is due to drive was sidelined from Practice 1 as a result of a technical drama, and Bradley Carr managed to notch up only three laps in it in Practice 2.

It was the #23 HSV GTS which triggered the red flag, the only such stoppage of the day for the Bathurst 6 Hour field, when Antonio Astuti opted to stop due to a diff line letting go.

The third and final practice session, scheduled for 40 minutes, starts tomorrow at 08:15 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 97 Prestige Connex S.Smollen/R.Rubis/S.van Gisbergen BMW M4 X 2:25.9092  
2 1 Bruce Lynton BM Service B.Lynton/T.Leahey BMW M3 X 2:27.2778 0:01.3686
3 27 Sherrin Rentals G.Sherrin/D.Russell BMW M4 X 2:27.5732 0:01.6640
4 99 Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery BMW M3 X 2:28.1699 0:02.2607
5 4 Property Investment Store A.Soole/D.Thomas BMW M4 X 2:30.6042 0:04.6950
6 41 Wake Up T.Virag/J.Bowe Holden HSV GTS X 2:30.9233 0:05.0141
7 42 Airtag/Sheargold Group G.Walden/M.Auld Mercedes- Benz A45 A1 2:31.3772 0:05.4680
8 95 Miedecke Motor Group P.Morris/B.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT A2 2:31.7485 0:05.8393
9 25 Greentech Gold Coast C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT A2 2:32.1425 0:06.2333
10 9 Parramatta Vehicle Services Tyler Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:32.2822 0:06.3730
11 21 Secure Wealth S.Hodges/M.Caine BMW M4 X 2:32.5725 0:06.6633
12 77 MX5 Mania/Max Winter Automotiv Zac Raddatz Mitsubishi EVO 9 A1 2:32.8195 0:06.9103
13 17 Bloomfield Capital Racing Angelo Mouzouris BMW M1 A1 2:33.1000 0:07.1908
14 49 Racer Industries T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang A2 2:33.4226 0:07.5134
15 19 Shockwave Signs J.Vernon/M.Griffith Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:33.5895 0:07.6803
16 64 Cachet Homes C.Lillis/J.Muggleton/M.Holt Holden HSV Clubsport A2 2:34.0140 0:08.1048
17 45 RAM Motorsport/GWR M.Sheargold/B.Hobson Mercedes-Benz AMG A1 2:35.1795 0:09.2703
18 7 Local Legends G.Denyer/T.Miles Ford Mustang GT A2 2:35.8992 0:09.9900
19 57 Retail Construct/Nova Employme M.Boylan/D.Agathos Mitsubishi EVO X RS A1 2:36.0211 0:10.1119
20 53 Muscat Trailers/Wollongong Aut R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden CSV Monaro A2 2:36.9903 0:11.0811
21 67 JMG/Total Parts Plus J.Gray/B.Feeney/S.Robinson Ford GTF A1 2:37.0419 0:11.1327
22 82 Spinifex Recruiting P.O’Donnell/P.Johnston/G.Mennell BMW 335i B1 2:37.0909 0:11.1817
23 15 Race For A Cure/Yellow M.Kavich/B.Kavich Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:37.5065 0:11.5973
24 52 Urban Alley Brewery Docklands M.Eddy/D.Grant Audi TTRS A1 2:37.7753 0:11.8661
25 40 Commodore Shop Cardiff J.Herington/A.Tsovolos/D.Russell Holden Commodore SSV B2 2:38.3650 0:12.4558
26 16 Boss Surveillance Systems Anthony Levitt Mercedes-Benz AMG C6 A2 2:38.5805 0:12.6713
27 48 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd S.Gore/K.Bensley BMW 135i B1 2:39.0571 0:13.1479
28 31 Osborne Motorsport J.Haynes/K.Lehmann Renault Megane C 2:39.0968 0:13.1876
29 89 Pinnacle Automotive D.Krusza/J.Williams BMW M3 C 2:39.6273 0:13.7181
30 18 Gramur Stainless G.Muir/J.Hodgson Holden HSV GTS A2 2:39.9638 0:14.0546
31 29 Forrest/Razztech Motorsports D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:40.0464 0:14.1372
32 44 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:40.1049 0:14.1957
33 55 Prime Finance/Fifth Gear Motor D.Flanagan/M.Malouf Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:40.5870 0:14.6778
34 30 Perseverance Drilling Steve Pittman Holden HSV VE A2 2:41.7600 0:15.8508
35 73 Race Academy International M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Ferns Holden SSV Lowndes B2 2:42.0541 0:16.1449
36 50 Harding Performance C.Yucel/I.Salteri Volkswagen Golf R A1 2:42.1577 0:16.2485
37 84 AC Store/CP Dental James Hay VW Scirocco C 2:43.2513 0:17.3421
38 23 US Customs M.James/A.Astuti/R.Suhle Holden HSV GTS A2 2:43.4925 0:17.5833
39 14 Tegra Australia/Solo Works L.Mineeff/T.Sargent Toyota 86 GTS D 2:43.5155 0:17.6063
40 71 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna VW Golf GTi D 2:43.6424 0:17.7332
41 20 Gold Coast Embroidery/ozEtees M.Mravicic/P.Lacey VW Scirocco C 2:44.9923 0:19.0831
42 33 Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety A.McGill/M.Caine Ford Falcon GT-F A1 2:45.5522 0:19.6430
43 5 Cee3 Cody Gillis BMW M3 C 2:46.1787 0:20.2695
44 3 Racer.Industries B.McLeod/C.McLeod Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:46.6221 0:20.7129
45 59 Luxury Auto Body I.Geekie/A.Carolan BMW 1M A1 2:50.5981 0:24.6889
46 47 On Track Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/S.Turner/U.Muller BMW 130i C 2:51.4080 0:25.4988
47 86   R.Mork/R.Shaw/T.Shaw Toyota 86 GTS D 2:52.3125 0:26.4033
48 35 Road To Bathurst B.Wilson/R.Gilroy/P.Alexander Mazda 3-SP25 E 2:54.6976 0:28.7884
49 24 SS Auto Memorabilia D.Hassall/S.Stockdale Toyota 86 GTS D 2:55.1483 0:29.2391
50 2 Madaz Motorsport D.Worrell/A.McMaster Mazda 3 SP25 E 2:56.2835 0:30.3743
51 51 Air & Allied Sales Pacific M.Stewart/D.Ling Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:57.8435 0:31.9343
52 36 Brown Davis Racing Products M.Holloway/D.Brown Toyota Celica D 2:59.2447 0:33.3355
53 78 Disc Brakes Australia D.D’Aquino/B.Crossland KIA Proceed D 3:01.6786 0:35.7694
54 46 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Daniel Natoli Suzuki Swift Sport R E 3:03.1701 0:37.2609
55 28 Hall Finance& Insurance B.Hall/C.McLean Ford Mustang GT A2 3:05.9981 0:40.0889
56 43 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Steve McHugh Suzuki Swift Sport R E 3:08.4357 0:42.5265
57 13 Osborne Motorsport Rick Bates Renault Megane C 3:22.4867 0:56.5775
58 8 Car Mods Australia Bradley Carr BMW M3 X 3:48.9262 1:23.0170
59 6 Oneworld Charters Rod Salmon Mercedes-Benz A45 A1 4:17.1250 1:51.2158

