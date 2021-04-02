Van Gisbergen fastest by over a second in B6Hr Practice 2

The #97 Prestige Connex BMW M4
Shane van Gisbergen has gone over a second faster than the rest in Practice 2 for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.
As was the case in the morning’s session, it was the Supercars champion first and 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour winner Tim Leahey second after an hour of action, both in Bruce Lynton-run BMWs.
Unlike the case in Practice 1, however, van Gisbergen started the session, meaning the #97 Prestige Connex M4 held sway almost all the way.
He was headed by Dalton Ellery at the end of the first flyers but overhauled his stablemate next time around and followed that up with a 2:25.9092s on his third hot lap.
Car owner Shane Smollen took the helm of #97 at around the quarter-hour mark, before it was the turn of Rob Rubis, but van Gisbergen’s time would not be beaten.
Leahey came the closest when he took over the #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 from Beric Lynton after a red flag which was called in the 36th minute.
The Orange driver consolidated third spot early in his spell in the car before putting in a 2:27.2778s which moved them up to second on the timesheet.
The Sherrin Racing team, which took out the event in 2018, wound up third courtesy of David Russell’s 2:27.5732s after the chequered flag in the #27 BMW M4 which he shares with Grant Sherrin.
Dalton Ellery’s 2:28.1699s, which had the #99 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 second-fastest for much of the session, was good enough for fourth all told.
Dylan Thomas made it a BMW sweep of the top five with a 2:30.6042s in the #4 Property Investment Store M4, while John Bowe’s 2:30.9233s left the #41 Wake Up HSV GTS sixth-quickest.
Best of those outside Class X was the #42 Airtag Mercedes-Benz A45 which topped Class A1 in seventh outright, courtesy of an early 2:31.3772s from Garth Walden.
Similarly, the #95 Miedecke Motor Group Ford Mustang was best in Class A2 in eighth outright, thanks to a 2:31.7485s believed to have been achieved by Brodie Kostecki.
Rounding out the top 10 was the #25 Ford Mustang (Class A2) and the #9 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo (Class A1).
The #8 BMW M3 that Tim Slade is due to drive was sidelined from Practice 1 as a result of a technical drama, and Bradley Carr managed to notch up only three laps in it in Practice 2.
It was the #23 HSV GTS which triggered the red flag, the only such stoppage of the day for the Bathurst 6 Hour field, when Antonio Astuti opted to stop due to a diff line letting go.
The third and final practice session, scheduled for 40 minutes, starts tomorrow at 08:15 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Prestige Connex
|S.Smollen/R.Rubis/S.van Gisbergen
|BMW M4
|X
|2:25.9092
|
|2
|1
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|B.Lynton/T.Leahey
|BMW M3
|X
|2:27.2778
|0:01.3686
|3
|27
|Sherrin Rentals
|G.Sherrin/D.Russell
|BMW M4
|X
|2:27.5732
|0:01.6640
|4
|99
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery
|BMW M3
|X
|2:28.1699
|0:02.2607
|5
|4
|Property Investment Store
|A.Soole/D.Thomas
|BMW M4
|X
|2:30.6042
|0:04.6950
|6
|41
|Wake Up
|T.Virag/J.Bowe
|Holden HSV GTS
|X
|2:30.9233
|0:05.0141
|7
|42
|Airtag/Sheargold Group
|G.Walden/M.Auld
|Mercedes- Benz A45
|A1
|2:31.3772
|0:05.4680
|8
|95
|Miedecke Motor Group
|P.Morris/B.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|A2
|2:31.7485
|0:05.8393
|9
|25
|Greentech Gold Coast
|C.Cowham/L.Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT
|A2
|2:32.1425
|0:06.2333
|10
|9
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Tyler Mecklem
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|A1
|2:32.2822
|0:06.3730
|11
|21
|Secure Wealth
|S.Hodges/M.Caine
|BMW M4
|X
|2:32.5725
|0:06.6633
|12
|77
|MX5 Mania/Max Winter Automotiv
|Zac Raddatz
|Mitsubishi EVO 9
|A1
|2:32.8195
|0:06.9103
|13
|17
|Bloomfield Capital Racing
|Angelo Mouzouris
|BMW M1
|A1
|2:33.1000
|0:07.1908
|14
|49
|Racer Industries
|T.Alford/K.Alford
|Ford Mustang
|A2
|2:33.4226
|0:07.5134
|15
|19
|Shockwave Signs
|J.Vernon/M.Griffith
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|A1
|2:33.5895
|0:07.6803
|16
|64
|Cachet Homes
|C.Lillis/J.Muggleton/M.Holt
|Holden HSV Clubsport
|A2
|2:34.0140
|0:08.1048
|17
|45
|RAM Motorsport/GWR
|M.Sheargold/B.Hobson
|Mercedes-Benz AMG
|A1
|2:35.1795
|0:09.2703
|18
|7
|Local Legends
|G.Denyer/T.Miles
|Ford Mustang GT
|A2
|2:35.8992
|0:09.9900
|19
|57
|Retail Construct/Nova Employme
|M.Boylan/D.Agathos
|Mitsubishi EVO X RS
|A1
|2:36.0211
|0:10.1119
|20
|53
|Muscat Trailers/Wollongong Aut
|R.Coulthard/T.Symonds
|Holden CSV Monaro
|A2
|2:36.9903
|0:11.0811
|21
|67
|JMG/Total Parts Plus
|J.Gray/B.Feeney/S.Robinson
|Ford GTF
|A1
|2:37.0419
|0:11.1327
|22
|82
|Spinifex Recruiting
|P.O’Donnell/P.Johnston/G.Mennell
|BMW 335i
|B1
|2:37.0909
|0:11.1817
|23
|15
|Race For A Cure/Yellow
|M.Kavich/B.Kavich
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|A1
|2:37.5065
|0:11.5973
|24
|52
|Urban Alley Brewery Docklands
|M.Eddy/D.Grant
|Audi TTRS
|A1
|2:37.7753
|0:11.8661
|25
|40
|Commodore Shop Cardiff
|J.Herington/A.Tsovolos/D.Russell
|Holden Commodore SSV
|B2
|2:38.3650
|0:12.4558
|26
|16
|Boss Surveillance Systems
|Anthony Levitt
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C6
|A2
|2:38.5805
|0:12.6713
|27
|48
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|S.Gore/K.Bensley
|BMW 135i
|B1
|2:39.0571
|0:13.1479
|28
|31
|Osborne Motorsport
|J.Haynes/K.Lehmann
|Renault Megane
|C
|2:39.0968
|0:13.1876
|29
|89
|Pinnacle Automotive
|D.Krusza/J.Williams
|BMW M3
|C
|2:39.6273
|0:13.7181
|30
|18
|Gramur Stainless
|G.Muir/J.Hodgson
|Holden HSV GTS
|A2
|2:39.9638
|0:14.0546
|31
|29
|Forrest/Razztech Motorsports
|D.Forrest/P.Razum
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|A2
|2:40.0464
|0:14.1372
|32
|44
|Nolan Finishes
|D.Clift/A.Heffernan
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|A2
|2:40.1049
|0:14.1957
|33
|55
|Prime Finance/Fifth Gear Motor
|D.Flanagan/M.Malouf
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|A1
|2:40.5870
|0:14.6778
|34
|30
|Perseverance Drilling
|Steve Pittman
|Holden HSV VE
|A2
|2:41.7600
|0:15.8508
|35
|73
|Race Academy International
|M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Ferns
|Holden SSV Lowndes
|B2
|2:42.0541
|0:16.1449
|36
|50
|Harding Performance
|C.Yucel/I.Salteri
|Volkswagen Golf R
|A1
|2:42.1577
|0:16.2485
|37
|84
|AC Store/CP Dental
|James Hay
|VW Scirocco
|C
|2:43.2513
|0:17.3421
|38
|23
|US Customs
|M.James/A.Astuti/R.Suhle
|Holden HSV GTS
|A2
|2:43.4925
|0:17.5833
|39
|14
|Tegra Australia/Solo Works
|L.Mineeff/T.Sargent
|Toyota 86 GTS
|D
|2:43.5155
|0:17.6063
|40
|71
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna
|VW Golf GTi
|D
|2:43.6424
|0:17.7332
|41
|20
|Gold Coast Embroidery/ozEtees
|M.Mravicic/P.Lacey
|VW Scirocco
|C
|2:44.9923
|0:19.0831
|42
|33
|Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety
|A.McGill/M.Caine
|Ford Falcon GT-F
|A1
|2:45.5522
|0:19.6430
|43
|5
|Cee3
|Cody Gillis
|BMW M3
|C
|2:46.1787
|0:20.2695
|44
|3
|Racer.Industries
|B.McLeod/C.McLeod
|Holden HSV Astra VXR
|C
|2:46.6221
|0:20.7129
|45
|59
|Luxury Auto Body
|I.Geekie/A.Carolan
|BMW 1M
|A1
|2:50.5981
|0:24.6889
|46
|47
|On Track Motorsport
|J.Fitzgerald/S.Turner/U.Muller
|BMW 130i
|C
|2:51.4080
|0:25.4988
|47
|86
|
|R.Mork/R.Shaw/T.Shaw
|Toyota 86 GTS
|D
|2:52.3125
|0:26.4033
|48
|35
|Road To Bathurst
|B.Wilson/R.Gilroy/P.Alexander
|Mazda 3-SP25
|E
|2:54.6976
|0:28.7884
|49
|24
|SS Auto Memorabilia
|D.Hassall/S.Stockdale
|Toyota 86 GTS
|D
|2:55.1483
|0:29.2391
|50
|2
|Madaz Motorsport
|D.Worrell/A.McMaster
|Mazda 3 SP25
|E
|2:56.2835
|0:30.3743
|51
|51
|Air & Allied Sales Pacific
|M.Stewart/D.Ling
|Holden HSV Astra VXR
|C
|2:57.8435
|0:31.9343
|52
|36
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|M.Holloway/D.Brown
|Toyota Celica
|D
|2:59.2447
|0:33.3355
|53
|78
|Disc Brakes Australia
|D.D’Aquino/B.Crossland
|KIA Proceed
|D
|3:01.6786
|0:35.7694
|54
|46
|Team Group Suzuki Racing Team
|Daniel Natoli
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|E
|3:03.1701
|0:37.2609
|55
|28
|Hall Finance& Insurance
|B.Hall/C.McLean
|Ford Mustang GT
|A2
|3:05.9981
|0:40.0889
|56
|43
|Team Group Suzuki Racing Team
|Steve McHugh
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|E
|3:08.4357
|0:42.5265
|57
|13
|Osborne Motorsport
|Rick Bates
|Renault Megane
|C
|3:22.4867
|0:56.5775
|58
|8
|Car Mods Australia
|Bradley Carr
|BMW M3
|X
|3:48.9262
|1:23.0170
|59
|6
|Oneworld Charters
|Rod Salmon
|Mercedes-Benz A45
|A1
|4:17.1250
|1:51.2158
